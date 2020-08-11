Step Into Fitness Tracking With $30 off the Fitbit Inspire HR

Fitbit Inspire HR Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Fitbit Inspire HR | $70 | Best Buy

Being in quarantine has left many of us without a way to get up and move around. That isn’t healthy long-term, so as long as it’s not too hot out, it’s not a bad idea to get out for a quick walk every day. If you need an extra nudge, or just like keeping track of your outings, a Fitbit can help. Right now, you can get the Fitbit Inspire HR for just $70 at Best Buy. It’s an entry-level fitness tracker, but it packs plenty of features, including sleep tracking, workout logging, and heart rate monitoring.