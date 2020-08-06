It's all consuming.
Steeped Like Tea, Golden Ratio Coffee Is High in Caffeine, Low in Acid, and 15% Off [Exclusive]

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Photo: Gabe Carey
At the start of the year, I went to the emergency room in the middle of the night because I felt a burning sensation in my throat and I couldn’t breathe. As it turns out, I have a pretty common condition called laryngopharyngeal reflux, or LPR. In treating it, not only did I have to start taking Nexium on the reg, I also had to cut down on my coffee consumption due to its highly acidic contents. Then I found out about Golden Ratio, a self-proclaimed maker of “gold coffee,” a curious concoction you steep in boiling water like a tea bag for 5-10 minutes whose ingredients derive from coffee beans instead of tea leaves.

The vanilla-coconut flavor I was sent to try out a while back smells an awful lot like chocolate and taste like the lovechild of green tea and coffee. But here’s the kicker: it’s purportedly 5x less acidic than regular coffee and still contains 45 - 140mg of caffeine depending on the flavor and brewing method, making Golden Ratio the perfect coffee substitute considering my LPR. But don’t take my word for it—you can sample gold brew for yourself, now 15% off using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, then let us know what you think in the comments below.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

