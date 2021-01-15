Stealthily Save $6 When You Pre-Order Hitman 3 on Xbox

Hitman 3 (Xbox Digital) EMCEHHW35 Screenshot : Io Interactive

Hitman 3 (Xbox Digital) | $54 | Newegg | Use code EMCEHHW35

The year’s first big release is right around the corner. Hitman 3 is the latest installment of Io Interactive’s stealth action series, that’s secretly a slapstick comedy puzzler. So far, Hitman 3 looks exactly lik e its predecessors, which is a high compliment. Since you more or less know what to expect if you’ve played Hitman or Hitman 2, you might also already know if you’re going to buy Hitman 3. If that’s the case, you can pre-order a digital copy of the Xbox version at Newegg today and save a few bucks. Enter the code EMCEHHW35 at checkout and you’ll get it for $54. Much like Agent 47 finds creative ways to assassinate his targets, this is a clever way to save a few dollars. Very similar.