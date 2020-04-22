Stealthily Drink Beer From MiiR's 64oz Insulated Growler for 15% Less [Exclusive]

MiiR 64oz Insulated Growler for Beer 15Kinjadeal Graphic : Gabe Carey

Drinking beer is fun and extremely justified right now, but more necessary for your health is going on walks. Now that the weather’s nice, combine the two with a chill day at the park and a 64oz insulated growler full of Lagunitas ... or your beer of choice, whatever it may be! Using the promo code 15Kinjadeal, you can save 15% on one of three MiiR growlers, normally priced at $50.



With the coupon applied, this brings your total at checkout down to $42. While not the steepest discount, it’s better than nothing, especially if you’ve been eyeing the stainless steel container anyway. And hey, it keeps hot stuff hot and cold stuff cold—what more can you ask from a beer growler? Preserve the temperature and flavor of your favorite boozy beverage today.

