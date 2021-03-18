It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Steady Snoozes Await With This Great Bay Sherpa Weighted Blanket, Now Just $49

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket | $49 | MorningSave
Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket | $49 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket | $49 | MorningSave

Weighted blankets are said to be excellent solutions for anxiety and putting nervousness at ease. Given all that’s going on in the world; still, that provides a sense of calm is welcome. This Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket is here to provide just that, and you’ll save 76%.

Advertisement

This 100 GSM microfiber blanket will aid in soothing worries with soft and steady pressure. The evenly distributed high-density glass beads will put your mind, body, and soul into total relaxation. I’ve had Sherpa blankets (not weighted) before, and they are absolutely some of the plushest around, tops on cozy vibes. Sleep is so important and can really set the tone for your day and, honestly, your quality of life. If you’re suffering from not just anxiety but insomnia, ADHA, or just good old-fashioned stress, a weighted blanket could be a wonderful non-medication solution. It comes in navy and grey.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`