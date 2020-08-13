Steady Snoozes Await With the SensorPEDIC Weighted Blanket Now Just $69

SensorPEDIC Weighted Blanket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Weighted blankets are said to be excellent solutions for anxiety and putting nervousness at ease. Given all that’s going on in the world right now anything that provides a sense of calm is welcome. This SensorPEDIC Weighted Blanket is here to provide just that and you’ll save $141.

This fifteen-pound blanket will aid in soothing worries with soft and steady pressure. The evenly distributed high-density glass beads will put your mind, body, and soul into total relaxation. I’ve had Sherpa blankets (not weighted) before and they are absolutely some of the plushest around, tops on cozy vibes. Sleep is so important and can really set the tone for your day and honestly your quality of life. If you’re suffering from not just anxiety but insomnia, ADHA, or just good old fashioned stress a weighted blanket could be a wonderful non-medication solution. The Sherpa cover zips right off making this easy to wash in a machine giving you lasting comfort for unwavering slumber.

