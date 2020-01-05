Stay Warm This Winter With a $58 Sherpa-Lined IZOD Jacket

IZOD Men’s Sherpa-Lined Hood Full-Zip Jacket | $58 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJIZOD

IZOD Men’s Rip-Stop Hooded 3-in-1 Systems Jacket | $58 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJIZOD

Advertisement

Winter is here and the weather sucks. Don’t get caught in the cold. You can bundle up with one of these discounted IZOD jackets. Both the IZOD Men’s Sherpa-Lined Hood Full-Zip Jacket and IZOD Men’s Rip-Stop Hooded 3-in-1 Systems Jacket are only $58 on Daily Steals when you use p romo code KJIZOD. The sherpa-lined jacket comes in navy, black, and camo green in medium through XXL. The 3-in-1 IZOD jacket comes in black, charcoal, and navy in medium through XXL.