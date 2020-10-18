Stay Toasty With $25 Off This TaoTronics Oscillating Heater



TaoTronics Oscillating Heater 25WARM002

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

TaoTronics Oscillating Heater | $55 | Amazon | Promo code 25WARM002



I know it doesn’t feel too cold yet for most of us. Even here in Minnesota, we are just now getting the first hints of winter’s arrival. Still, now might be the time to think about how you’re going to keep your home warm this year— especially now that we have a fantastic deal on a TaoTronics space heater for you.

Advertisement

Getting out of a warm bed is rarely easy in the morning, but knowing you can get toasty quickly with an oscillating ceramic heater on hand can make it a little bit easier to bear. Plus, t his TaoTronics heater also includes a remote control— what could be easier than that?

To get this heater for only $55, be sure to clip the $5 coupon underneath the item’s price on the Amazon page, then add promo code 25WARM002 at checkout for $20 off.