Winter is coming, but you can be prepared with these Zippo hand warmers. Unlike those disposable chemical hand warmers, Zippos lasts for either six or 12 hours depending on the model, and can be re-used by filling it with a small amount of lighter fluid. Plus, they just look really cool.