Stay Safe with Zazzle's $11 Customizable Face Masks

For our safety, and for everyone else’s safety, we need to stay inside. However, staying inside for weeks on end isn’t feasible for most people. We need groceries and other supplies eventually! When you do go out, though, it’s important to wear a face mask, and you can buy one with a customizable pattern from Zazzle right now. If you use code TOGETHERZAZZ at checkout, you’ll save a few bucks , bringing the total to $11.

Now, this isn’t the N95 mask that’s recommended for medical professionals, but even a basic face mask like this can help protect those not in direct contact with COVID on a daily basis to stay safe. Or rather, you’re keeping others safe from your own germs, as these face masks are more designed to keep your germs in, not keep others’ out.

Finally, Zazzle’s line of face masks are customizable with any pattern you’d like, for no extra charge. Just know that the pattern will be ob sc ured a bit by the sewn in flaps, so simple patterns are best.