Graphic: Shep McAllister

Daylight Saving Time is over, which means that you won’t see sunlight except through your office window for approximately four months. So if you’re commuting home, going for an evening jog, or doing anything else near roads, you’ll want to snag this Nite Ize magnetic LED clip today for an all-time low $5. The built in magnets allow it to clip onto clothes, hats, or bags, and the four bright LEDs run for up to 70 hours on the easily replaceable CR2032 battery.

