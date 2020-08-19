Stay Safe and Stylish With These Three Classic Paisley Reusable Masks From Levi's for $15

Reusable Reversible Face Masks (Pack of 3) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Reusable Reversible Face Masks (Pack of 3) | $15 | Levi’s



Levi’s is known for being cool and classic. Bringing that vibe into your PPE can be challenging . Looking good while staying safe is now a thing that you are 100% allowed to be concerned about. If you did the traditional bandana look but are concerned it just isn’t protecting you or those around you enough fear not. This three-pack of reversible reusable paisley printed masks ($15) are what you’ve been searching for.

Levi’s designed these for fashion and function. These are comfortable enough for hours of wear if needed. Most masks like these are not FDA-approved as medical devices but are perfect for social distancing and keep you from touching your face. And with each purchase, Levi’s donates to Doctors Without Borders . They’re double-layered cotton, have ear loops to fit snuggly around your face, and customers have recommended the large size for adults. Wash before and after use if possible. S tay safe and chic out there.

