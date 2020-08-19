It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Stay Safe and Stylish With These Three Classic Paisley Reusable Masks From Levi's for $15

Sheilah Villari
Reusable Reversible Face Masks (Pack of 3) | $15 | Levi’s
Reusable Reversible Face Masks (Pack of 3) | $15 | Levi’s

Levi’s is known for being cool and classic. Bringing that vibe into your PPE can be challenging. Looking good while staying safe is now a thing that you are 100% allowed to be concerned about. If you did the traditional bandana look but are concerned it just isn’t protecting you or those around you enough fear not. This three-pack of reversible reusable paisley printed masks ($15) are what you’ve been searching for.

Levi’s designed these for fashion and function. These are comfortable enough for hours of wear if needed. Most masks like these are not FDA-approved as medical devices but are perfect for social distancing and keep you from touching your face. And with each purchase, Levi’s donates to Doctors Without Borders. They’re double-layered cotton, have ear loops to fit snuggly around your face, and customers have recommended the large size for adults. Wash before and after use if possible. Stay safe and chic out there.

20% off and free shipping on your first order or free shipping on orders over $100.

