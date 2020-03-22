It's all consuming.
Stay Safe and Inside by Playing Games from itch.io's Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Games to help you stay inside | itch.io
Screenshot: Infinite Fall
Games to help you stay inside | itch.io

If you’re looking for something to do while social distancing, but don’t have a lot of money, then it might be a good idea to look through itch.io’s current sale. In an effort to help people stay safe but entertained, many indie developers are offering their games for free or at a deep discount, so there is plenty to try out instead of trying to brave the germ-infested crowds for a physical game.

There are a ton of completely free games in this sale, but some popular notable indie titles are also going at a good discount. If you haven’t grabbed the indie darling Night in the Woods yet, it’s only $12, which is one of the deeper discounts for the game. Meanwhile, nostalgic narrative title Secret Little Haven is just $3, 40% off the asking price.

This sale has plenty of new indie games to choose from, so browse the site—and the rest of the site, while you’re at it!

