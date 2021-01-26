Stay Powered Up with Tacklife’s 150W Portable Power Station, Now 44% off

Tacklife 150W Portable Power Station O8OINDB2 Image : Tacklife

Tacklife 150W Portable Power Station | $100 | Amazon | Use code O8OINDB2



Whether you’re the outdoorsy type or just want to make sure you always have a backup plan for power on demand, Tacklife’s 150W Portable Power Station can do the trick. It’s currently 44% off the list price at Amazon when you pop in promo code O8OINDB2 at checkout, landing at just $100.



This pint-sized powerhouse packs in 167Wh/45,000mAh of power in reserve, whether you need it to recharge a smartphone, drone, laptop, mini fridge, lights, speakers, digital cameras, and more. It’s a handy brick of power for camping or tailgating, but versatile enough for other portable power needs too.