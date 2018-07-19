Tensun Universal Travel Adapter with Four USB Ports | $11 | Amazon | Promo code NYZV4AU3

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four USB ports for your mobile devices too. I just used this exact model on a trip to France and England, and it worked great.