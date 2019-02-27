Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four USB ports for your mobile devices too. Get it for $10 with promo code DGMQ4XF4.



Most modern electronics can accept the 220 volts that international outlets put out, but for any that don’t, you may want to opt for this reader-favorite Bestek universal outlet adapter, which also converts 220V to the American-standard 110V. Get it for $20 with promo code M6UWTZIG.