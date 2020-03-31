Stay Online: Newegg Has 12 Months of PlayStation Plus for $40

PlayStation Plus 12-Month (Digital Code) EMCDEEG298 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

PlayStation Plus 12-Month (Digital Code) | $40 | Newegg | Use promo code EMCDEEG298



With so much time to kill and so many games to play, now is the perfect time to make sure your PlayStation gaming goes interrupted. Newegg has 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions for $40 if you use promo code EMCDEEG28. A full year normally costs $60, so you may want to consider adding time to your account even if you aren’t due to expire soon.

With PlayStation Plus, you can play online multiplayer in any game you want as much as you want, and you’ll also get free games, exclusive sales, cloud saves, and other juicy perks.