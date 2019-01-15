If you’ve made it through two weeks of 2019 and still haven’t given up on your fitness resolutions, Walmart’s here to help with a couple of great Gold’s Gym deals. $97 gets you the XRS 20 Olympic adjustable workout bench, and $95 gets you a 110 pound barbell set. The weights from the latter can slide onto the former as well on leg day. Just be sure to thank your delivery driver.
Stay On Top Of Your New Year's Fitness With These Sub-$100 Weight Training Deals
