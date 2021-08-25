Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack | $40 | Amazon

I’m terrible when it comes to dirty dishes. I will just let them pile up day after day in the sink. I think part of the reason is that I have very little counter space, but I know deep down its probably just laziness. If you’re like me, you can get yourself this over-the-sink drying rack to hold your dishes, utensils, and cleaning supplies to keep your sink and counter clear. Now at least we’ll know for sure the reason was laziness as the sink still piles up with dirty dishes anyway. Get yours for $40 on Amazon.