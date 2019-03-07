Graphic: Shep McAllister

Is winter air drying out your skin and attacking your sinuses? Amazon’s marking down a bunch of popular compact humidifiers in today’s Gold Box.



Prices start at just $20 for a small model, and go up to $80 for this massive, room-filling model with two rotating nozzles. But the sweet spot for most people will be Pure Enrichment’s 1.5L humidifier for $27 (down from $40), which carries a 3.9 star rating on an eye-popping 11,000+ reviews.

There are a lot of other humidifiers and price points included in the sale though, so be sure to head over to Amazon before these deals dry out.