Stay Meal-Prep Ready With This Bargain Rubbermaid Set

Rubbermaid 28pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set | $8 | Target

Everyone needs a solid food storage solution, whether it’s for meal prep or leftovers. The Rubbermaid 28pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set is a simple option with BPA-free bases and vented lids fit for the dishwasher and microwave.

Advertisement

Target has dropped the price on this Rubbermaid set down to a low $8, a couple dollars cheaper than what we’ve seen at Walmart and elsewhere. And although there are much more intense food storage options out there (40-, 50-, and even 60-piece bundles), this starter set may be the lowest-priced one you’ll see.