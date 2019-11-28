It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeKitchen

Stay Meal-Prep Ready With This Bargain Rubbermaid Set

Jenna Valdespino
Filed to:kinja deals
124
Save
Rubbermaid 28pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set | $8 | Target
Graphic: Jenna Valdespino

Rubbermaid 28pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set | $8 | Target

Everyone needs a solid food storage solution, whether it’s for meal prep or leftovers. The Rubbermaid 28pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set is a simple option with BPA-free bases and vented lids fit for the dishwasher and microwave.

Advertisement

Target has dropped the price on this Rubbermaid set down to a low $8, a couple dollars cheaper than what we’ve seen at Walmart and elsewhere. And although there are much more intense food storage options out there (40-, 50-, and even 60-piece bundles), this starter set may be the lowest-priced one you’ll see.

Share This Story

More in Black Friday Deals

Start The Year With a Clean Slate With Big Savings on This Powerful Hoover Carpet Cleaner

Save Big on Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones During Black Friday

TaoTronic's Surprisingly Good True Wireless Earbuds Are Even Cheaper for Black Friday