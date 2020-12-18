It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Stay Indoors and Bake Bread All Winter with a $49 Hamilton Beach Bread Maker

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
75
Save
Hamilton Beach 2lb Digital Bread Maker | $49 | Amazon
Hamilton Beach 2lb Digital Bread Maker | $49 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Hamilton Beach 2lb Digital Bread Maker | $49 | Amazon

The cold winter can seem grim, especially right now… but it’s a good excuse to stay in and learn a new hobby. Or just eat delicious carbs until spring finally rolls around.

Advertisement

Do both with the Hamilton Beach 2lb Digital Bread Maker, which is marked down 30% to just $49 at Amazon right now. You can make two loaf sizes with three crust settings, plus the non-stick bread pan is dishwasher safe. Keep busy and eat tons of bread? Deal!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Nuoavawhite Complete Home Whitening System
Nuoavawhite Complete Home Whitening System

Share This Story

Get our newsletter