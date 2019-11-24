It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media Deals

Stay In The Know With a Discounted Subscription to The Washington Post Online, Today Only

Tercius
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.2K
1
Save
The Washington Post Annual Subscription | $45 | Amazon
Graphic: Chelsea Stone
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The Washington Post Annual Subscription | $45 | Amazon

In today’s Gold Box, Amazon is offering up a year-long subscription to the Washington Post’s Digital Access for just $45. That means you can stay up to date with all of the latest news with access to all website content and all the Post’s apps. And, hell, the Washington Post is a paper of record and they do a lot of great journalism.

Advertisement

This normally costs $59 per year, so it’s a pretty significant discount. But just remember, this deal is for today only, so take advantage of it ASAP.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Saturday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Cast Iron, AmazonBasics Kettlebells, Sunscreen, Kindles, and More

See What All the Hype Is About: This Japanese Sunscreen Goes On Like Water, And Is Back On Sale

Crush Your At-Home Workouts With These Discounted AmazonBasics Kettlebells

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts