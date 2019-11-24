Stay In The Know With a Discounted Subscription to The Washington Post Online, Today Only

The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

In today’s Gold Box, Amazon is offering up a year-long s ubscription to the Washington Post’s Digital Access for just $45. That means you can stay up to date with all of the latest news with access to all website content and all the Post’s apps. And, hell, the Washington Post is a paper of record and they do a lot of great journalism.

This normally costs $59 per year, so it’s a pretty significant discount. But just remember, this deal is for today only, so take advantage of it ASAP.

