Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sorry for the bad news, but winter (that miserable asshole) isn’t quite done with us yet. Apparently temperatures may fall 40 degrees below in spots in early March, so... hey look! A heated wrap and down alternative comforter set sale on Amazon!

Whether you want to wear a heated wrap like a cape or just stay in bed until Spring, Amazon’s got options for you. Just make sure you order now, so you’ll get it by March 1st (and also because this is a Gold Box deal, which means it’ll disappear by the end of the day.)