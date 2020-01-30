It's all consuming.
Stay In Bed All Weekend When You Get Crane & Canopy's Pajama Set For 40% Off

Ana Suarez
The Layla Pajama Set | $77 | Crane & Canopy | Promo code KINJAPJ
Photo: Crane & Canopy

If you like to spend all day in your pajamas, you might as well get the most comfortable pajamas to lounge in. Right now, Crane & Canopy is offering 40% off their Layla Pajama Set to Kinja Deals readers. You can get these pajamas for $77 when you use promo code KINJAPJ at checkout.

Crane & Canopy is known for their luxury bedding, so it makes sense that they’d add pajamas to their product line. The Layla PajamaSet has a classic contrast piping design and a chic collar. The combination of rayon and spandex makes these pajamas so soft and cozy. It feels softer than butter on your skin.

Ana Suarez

