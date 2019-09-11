15% Off Moisturizers | First Aid Beauty | Promo code THIRSTY15
Fact: As the weather gets colder, your skin gets dryer. So take advantage of First Aid Beauty’s sale on moisturizers now, so you can defend against dryness later. Through Sunday, you can take 15% off any moisturizer from the brand using promo code THIRSTY15, including cult favorites like the Ultra Repair Cream, and my personal go-tos: Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer and the Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer. Just be sure to drink up these deals before they run dry.