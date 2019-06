Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Unigear Hydration Water Bladder | $9 | Amazon | Use code WVXILMGR

Stay hydrated on your upcoming hike with these two water bladders. Use the promo code WVXILMGR to drop the price of the standalone 2 liter bladder to just $9, while PR7NZT8A will drop the price of the bladder and cleaning kit to just $12.



Advertisement

These packs offer hands-free hose to enable you to drink water without needing to press pause on your activity.