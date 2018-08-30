Image: Wal-Mart

Coleman’s Oversized Quad Chair with Cooler Pouch is a surprisingly comfortable way to spend time sitting outside. How much time? I suppose that depends on how long it takes you to finish the four cans of beverage chambered in its insulated cooler pouch... or how long you can stave off the call of the wild. For just $19, it’s a much better option than comparably priced basic camp and sideline chairs.