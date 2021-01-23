Stay Cozy With up To 28% off a Turbro Electric Fireplace

TURBRO Suburbs TS17 Compact Electric Fireplace | $72 | Amazon Gold Box

TURBRO Suburbs TS25 Electric Fireplace Heater | $144 | Amazon Gold Box

Get those toes toasty in front of a roaring open fire with today’s home deal: a TURBRO electric fireplace. Ok, so it’s maybe not a “roaring” fire since it’s quite easily managed with a remote control or a dial on the heater itself... and it’s also not real fire (sorry). But you know what? It’s the next best thing for us apartment-dwellers without fireplaces, and you can grab the TS17 c ompact model for just $72. This smaller f ireplace does not include a remote control, and it’s ideal for keeping a smaller space warm.

For a more powerful burst of heat and the convenience of a remote control, the TURBRO Suburbs TS25 e lectric f ireplace h eater can be yours for just $144 right now, a 28% discount. These prices are only good for Saturday, so don’t hold out if you need some extra warmth for your home.