Stay Cozy at Home This Winter With up To 50% off Classic and New Board Games

Bananagrams | $10 | Target

Operation: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition | $15 | Amazon

Settlers of Catan Board Game | $25 | Target

A lot of us will be indoors and likely going a little stir-crazy during the next few months. Why not make a small investment in your household’s future entertainment needs now by checking out these board game deals this lovely Blyber Weekend?

If you’re looking for classic games to play, you’ve got to try Settlers of Catan, which is 50% off right now at Target. If you dare, Jumanji is also on sale at Target for $14.

Bananagrams has a price so low today that you have to add it to your Target cart to check it— spoiler alert, it’s just $10, which is even lower than the Amazon price of $15. If you’re noticing a common theme here— yep, Target has a board game sale going on until Monday.

There are also plenty of board games now that have modern twists on classics, like this new version of Monopoly that uses electronic banking instead of a billion little fake paper notes you’ll inevitably misplace.

For Star Wars lovers, there’s a fresh take on the classic Operation board game on sale for $15 which features Baby Yoda. Newer favorites like Exploding Kittens aren’t too badly -priced right now either.

Most of Target’s board game deals are set to expire Monday (you can check them all out right here), and the Amazon prices might not last long either. Stock up on the fun while you can get a good deal!