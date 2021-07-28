Midea 3-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer | $201 | Amazon



If you’ve ever thought about how great it might be to store frozen treats nearby or add supplemental freezer space to your home, you aren’t alone.

Advertisement

Add the Midea 3-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer to your living space for just $201, which is $74 off right now at Amazon. Save 27% off this diminutive vertical freezer, which as its name suggests, offers a 3-cubic foot amount of storage in an all-white container.

This modern-looking appliance includes an adjustable thermostat, three wire shelves for easy organization, and a reversible door hinge. It’s also very quiet at 33.4 decibels, so you won’t notice it running. Stock up on ice cream pints or keep extra items for food prep on hand. Either way, this fridge would be a useful addition to any household.