Stay Cool While Sleeping With A Two Pack of iCOOL Pillows for $29

Elizabeth Henges
2-Pack Memory Foam Pillows with iCOOL Technology | $29 | Side Deal
I mention that it’s summertime, like, every other post, but it’s hot, okay? And there’s nothing worse than not being able to sleep because it’s too hot, or waking up all sweaty because you overheated during the night. Help prevent that with some memory foam pillows that are made to keep you cool. You can grab two of them from Side Deal for just $29, today only! You can also choose between contoured pillows and classic style pillows, depending on what you prefer! It’s a great deal with great timing, so pick them up before they sell out.

