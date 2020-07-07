It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Stay Cool for the Summer With $50 off This Dyson Hot + Cool Fan

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsnewegg
376
Save
Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater (Refurbished) | $170 | Newegg
Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater (Refurbished) | $170 | Newegg
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater (Refurbished) | $170 | Newegg

If you’re fortunate enough to have a heater and/or cooler in your home, you probably don’t fret too much about maintaining a comfortable temperature. Not every house comes equipped with them, though, which can make hot summers even more miserable. A good circulator fan might do the job for some people, but if you’re looking for something more heavy duty, a fan like this one from Dyson will get you through winter and summer alike. Typically, it costs around $220, but a refurbished model is down to $170 right now on Newegg.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Four Piece Set From Shiseido Gets You Fun in the Sun Ready for $11

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day

This Ten Pack of Bluetooth Trackers Is Worth Every Dollar to Avoid the Headache of Remembering Where Anything Is Ever Again

Save Big on an Instant Pot and Air Fryer With Amazon's Deal of the Day