It's all consuming.
Stay Cool As a Cucumber Next Power Outage With 62% Off a Pulsar Heavy Duty Generator

Elizabeth Lanier
Pulsar G12KBN Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator | $850 | Newegg
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
When you have a power outage, you’re going to want to be prepared. That’s going to mean having candles, flashlights, water, and other essentials on hand— and a power generator, if you can swing it. And hey, maybe your stimmy check didn’t go to bills, so maybe you can!

Snag 62% off of a Pulsar G12KBN heavy duty portable dual fuel generator today at Newegg. That brings this powerful beauty down to $850 right now.

This deal is done after today, so don’t hold out if you’re in the market for a generator!

Elizabeth Lanier

