Stay Cool and Look Great With JACH NY's Chino Shorts, Now On Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Stretch Twill Chino Shorts | $29-36 | JACHS NY | Use code SCH
Photo: JACHS NY

It’s hot. This is no shocker, this is what happens in the Northern hemisphere from late May through early September. Well, if you live in an area that experiences all four seasons—I mean, I don’t. Kinda sucks. Regardless of where you live, though, it’s time to stock up on some shorts, and JACHS NY has just the deal for you with these twill chino shorts.

Gym shorts are for the gym and only the gym, so dress up a bit with these really cheap chinos instead. JACHS NY has a bunch of different colors, so you can definitely mix and match to make some nice outfits. If you use code SCH at checkout, you can get these pairs starting at $29 a piece (some are up to $36). Grab some of these before they sell out!

