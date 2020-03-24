It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Stay Comfy at Home With These Stretchy Dock Shorts from JACHS NY, Starting at a Low $29

Tercius
Comfy Stretch 3 Pocket Dock Shorts | $29 | JACHS NY | Use the promo code DOCK at checkout
Comfy Stretch 3 Pocket Dock Shorts | $29 | JACHS NY | Use the promo code DOCK at checkout

While you’re sitting at home waiting for this entire COVID-19 thing to blow over, you’d be glad you invested in a pair of Spring Stretch Dock Pull On Shorts from JACHS NY. Perfect for sitting on the couch, working on the computer or staring outside the window, these shorts are a serious upgrade from those ratty old sweatpants or gym shorts you’ve been faffing around in.

These shorts come in a variety of patterns and styles and start at a low $29.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

