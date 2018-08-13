$10 off select Blocktech styles | Uniqlo
Screenshot: Uniqlo

It’s been raining on the East Coast for the basically a week straight, and we aren’t even into peak thunderstorm territory. If you don’t plan on arriving at work soaking wet, maybe stock up on some discounted Blocktech from Uniqlo to help keep you looking professional. And dry. Select styles, including, parkas and coats, are $10 off, for both men and women.