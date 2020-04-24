It's all consuming.
Status Audio's BT Transfer Wireless Earbuds Are Unbeatable at $20

Status Audio BT Transfer Wireless Earbuds | $20 | Amazon

Hey, you. Are you looking for an excellent pair of wireless earbuds that cost less than a suburban lunch? We already loved the BT Transfer by Status Audio when they debuted at $69, so we were floored when we saw they’ve dropped to $20.

They’re not true wireless, but you do get a pair of stringed buds with reliable Bluetooth 5.0 aptX audio, IPX5 water resistance, and eight-hour battery life. Each pair comes with four different size options for the ear tips and fins, so even if you have a couple of Grand Canyons flanking your face like I do, you shouldn’t have any comfort issues.

