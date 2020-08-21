It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Starting Today Take 65% off Select Frames and 25% off Premium Frames at GlassesUSA

Sheilah Villari
65% off Select Frames | GlassesUSA | Use Code LABOR65

GlassesUSA is kicking off their Labor Day Sale now and the savings are amazing. Starting today you can take 65% off in-house eyeglasses, sunglasses, and prescription sunglasses. Just use the code  LABOR65 at check out once you’ve made your selection.

Want Premium brands? No worries, they’ve got a deal for that too! Use the code LABORDES25 to get 25% off Premium frames. The only brands it won’t work with are Oakley and Ray-Bans. These codes don’t work on contacts or sale items but you won’t pay for anytiny on shipping.

This sale runs until September 12 and there is free shipping for all orders.

