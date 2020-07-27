Starting Today Take 25% off Anything at bareMinerals

25% off Sitewide Sale BESTSALE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

25% off Sitewide Sale | bareMinerals | Use Code BESTSALE



I’ve mentioned before how I’m a fan of bareMinerals and have used them on and off over the years. I’m a big fan of their powders and lipstick. They are an excellent clean beauty company and if your looking to start supporting one this is a great spot. For the next week take 25% off anything on their site just use the code BESTSALE at checkout.

Advertisement

This is a great opportunity to explore some of the kits especially the ones you can customize to your needs. I especially like the Find Your Fa vorites set where you get to pick your foundation, lipstick, and highlighter or bronzer. You can actually choose any two options of all the makeup which includes blush, concealer, eyeliner , and primer. Actually primer, definitely get the primer. This kit will shake out to $49 with the discount. But whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed and you’re taking a step forward into the sustainable community and hopefully, it’s the first of many clean products to swap for.

You will also enjoy free shipping on all orders and sale runs until August 2 .