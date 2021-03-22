It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Start Your Vlogging Career With 32% off a TaoTronics 12" Ring Light

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light | $60 | Amazon | Promo code KINJACL025 + Clip Coupon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $60 with the promo code KINJACL025 and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 17-78" expandable tripod stand, phone holder, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 02/23/2021 and updated on 3/23/21.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

