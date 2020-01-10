Start Your Very Own Herb Garden With These Herbs and Herb Accessories

Aerogrow AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Aerogrow AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 | $80 | Woot

Start growing your own salad greens and herbs with today’s Aerogrow AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360.

This kit comes with six seed pods (Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint) to get you started, but AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to vegetables. Suffice to say, you don’t have to be a genius to get this to work.

This bad boy can grow up to 6 plants (up to 12" tall) and is down to its lowest price ever. But to be successful, you’ll need to have patience and let it do its thing. (Stop fucking with it.) Just note that this is a Woot sale, so this $80 price will only stick around for a day.