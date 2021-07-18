It's all consuming.
Start Your Summer Road Trip Prep With 50% Off This Grepro Jump Starter and Device Charger

This handy device can jump start cars, trucks, motorcycles, mowers and more

Elizabeth Lanier
GREPRO 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter | $45 | Amazon | Use code 779YVJLM
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
GREPRO Car Jump Starter | $45 | Amazon | Use code 779YVJLM

Summer is here and it’s time for road trips again. Don’t hit the road without being prepared: Make sure you have a way to give your car a jump wherever you are with the GREPRO 2000A peak car jump starter.

This jump starter works on everything from mowers to diesel trucks, and it can also charge devices via USB and has a flashlight you can use to find your way or signal for help. Get it for just $45— a 50% discount— when you use code 779YVJLM at checkout.

C’mon, get that road trip preparation off to a good start. You can always pick up snacks on the way! But this device is the kind of thing you want to buy and never have to use, rather than have it and not need it.

This coupon code is valid until July 20.

