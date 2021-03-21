Start Your Spring Cleaning on That Unsightly Yard With up To 30% off Greenworks Outdoor Power Tools

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Get Up to 30% off Greenworks Outdoor Power Tools | Amazon
Spring is in the air, and it’s time for spring cleaning—not just indoors, but outdoors too. You don’t want to be that house in the neighborhood, right?
You can take care of all of your outdoor chores right now with some fantastic deals on Greenworks outdoor power tools over at Amazon today. First up, snag 30% off a cordless leaf blower, bringing it down to just $90. You can also get 30% off this cordless trimmer for $119.
Some other outdoor essentials are 25% off today. You can check out the sale items below or right here! Don’t miss out on these great prices while they’re around.
