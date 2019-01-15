Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Update: Unavailable. (It was probably too good of a deal.)

Have you been investigating a cold case or an unbelievably minor mystery in your neighborhood? If you are, boy do I have a deal for you. For just $5 you can pick up this Aukey Condenser Microphone.



Advertisement

Yep, $5 with the promo code VTHBGJF5. So, even the worst/best SoundCloud rappers can afford it.

It’s an excellent deal, considering it usually sells between $13 and $19. But full disclosure, this microphone will not be as good as what Ira Glass uses but it’s better than any sound you’ll record with your laptop’s built-in mic.