These Philips Hue bulbs can’t display RGB colors, but they can shift through different temperatures of white, which is about 99% of what I use my full-color Hue bulbs for.



Today on Amazon, you can get four of the Ambiance Hue bulbs and a bridge to control them (and up to 46 other Hue accessories) for $120, or about $20-$30 less than usual.