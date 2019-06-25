Graphic: Shep McAllister

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit | $140 | Amazon | Clip the $1.62 coupon

A well-designed Philips Hue system isn’t just lighting for your home; it’s a creative canvas that allows you to design unique lighting concepts and incorporate other smart services in some surprising ways.



If you still haven’t hopped aboard the Hue train, the current generation starter kit (which includes four bulbs and a Hub to control them) is down to $140 on Amazon after clipping the coupon, within $5 of the best price the site’s ever listed. Individual bulbs usually sell for about $40 each, so you’re basically saving on bulbs, and getting the Hub for free with this deal.