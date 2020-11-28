It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Start Your Peter Parker Career Now With the Sony Alpha 7 II at 41% Off

Daryl Baxter
Sony Alpha 7 II Mirrorless Camera | $898 | Amazon
Sony Alpha 7 II Mirrorless Camera | $898 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020
Sony Alpha 7 II Mirrorless Camera | $898 | Amazon

If you’ve been testing the waters of photography and you want to make the jump to the next level, the Sony Alpha 7 II is the perfect task for that.

Featuring a 24.3 MP sensor with the ability to have interchangeable lenses, it’s the perfect ‘beginners’ camera into the DSLR world.

The Sony Alpha 7 II also has a 3-inch viewfinder, so you can easily see your subject to focus in on, alongside 1080P video recording to use if you wish.

