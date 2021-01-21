Start Your Own Urban Farm With $350 off This Extra Large AeroGarden

AeroGarden Farm 12 XL Graphic : Gabe Carey

AeroGarden Farm 12 XL | $350 | Best Buy

Before the pandemic hit, I was eager to start volunteering at my local urban farm—I had a training session scheduled and everything. Since then, at least in Manhattan, there were strict limitations put in place for anyone hoping to pursue outdoor gardening in the concrete jungle. And I wasn’t willing to go through all the necessary hoops to potentially put myself at risk by going outside and regularly interacting with people just to spend more time outdoors tending to my neighborhood’s public plants. That said, there are options for any aspiring agriculturist looking to get their hands dirty.

While I recently picked up an AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim for my wife over the holidays, the Farm 12 XL is currently on sale at Best Buy for little over $100 more than what I paid for my, much smaller, seed pot kit. With it, all you have to do is supply the device with the including “liquid plant food” every couple of weeks and watch your vegetation grow. You’ll get all the benefits of growing your own greenery at home without the heavy labor investment. A 60-watt LED light takes care of the sunlight aspect, in case you don’t have a yard to properly harvest plants. In the box, you’ll find 12 seed pods to start growing herbs, salad greens, and tomatoes—practically everything you need to make a fresh salad—all at a steep discount for a limited time.

