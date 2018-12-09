It was a quietly good year for Fitbit. While all attention has turned to the Apple Watch, they released two terrific fitness tracker/smart watches in the Charge 3 and the Versa, and both are on sale today. The Charge 3 is $10 more than it was on Black Friday, but the Versa is the same price. The older Ionic is actually down to the same price as the Versa, and $50 cheaper than Black Friday.